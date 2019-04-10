Man allegedly tortured with broom stick, boiling water in theft of ATM card

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A New Orleans man is behind bars after allegedly torturing and robbing a man in an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.
According to arrest records, the victim was invited to meet an acquaintance named "Casey" at her apartment. When he arrived, he said he was attacked by a group of men he didn't know.
He told police two men with guns threatened to kill him. They stole his cell phone, wallet, shoes, and keys.
One man in the group took the victim's ATM card. According to the arrest records, the victim says others tortured him with boiling water and stuck a broom stick and a gun in his anus to try and get his PIN.
Detectives contacted "Casey," who admitted one of the alleged robbers was her ex-boyfriend. She said the other members in the group were his friends.
The victim was able to identify the ex-boyfriend of "Casey" as one of the attackers.
Wilton Breaux, 23, of New Orleans, was booked into prison on one count of second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment, armed robbery, among other charges.
