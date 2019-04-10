LCI & LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens to host ‘Gourmet in the Garden 2019’

Information provided by LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Stroll through the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and savor the best local flavors from Baton Rouge chefs and creative mixologists! This extraordinary evening challenges local restaurants to compete for the People’s Choice and Juried Awards. Guests will enjoy creations from local restaurants prepared with locally grown products. Gourmet in the Garden is held in the lush green setting of the Rose Garden and Orangerie Garden.
Participants Include:
- BRQ
- Bacon & Fig Events
- Eliza
- Jacmel
- Cochon Cannery
- The Watermark
- Soji
- Curbside
- Tiger Deauxnuts
- L’auberge Baton Rouge
- Caneland Distillery
- Seven Three Distilling Co.
- LSU Dining
- Rouj Creole
- Mansur’s
- Duvic’s
- Velvet Cactus
- Churchills
- Beausoleil
All proceeds from this event go towards education programs at the Botanic Gardens and the Louisiana Culinary Institute Foundation.
Gourmet in the Garden is a 21-and-up event and will be strictly enforced. This event is rain or shine. Casual cocktail attire is required. Tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
