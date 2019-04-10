Jury pool could be tossed out in 19th JDC murder trial

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A court hearing began in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning to determine if the jury pool should be thrown out in the trial of the man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer.
The Louisiana Supreme Court ordered that the hearing be held after defense lawyers raised questions about the age of jurors who were summoned in the trial.
The officer, Thomas LaValley, a native of St. Amant, was killed while responding to a call about a suspicious person.
Administrators with the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge say a computer glitch prevented people younger than 26 from being summoned as potential jurors.
The defense team for the suspect, Grover Cannon, is asking the presiding judge to toss out the current jury pool and start the process over.
Court administrators were called to the stand Wednesday morning to testify about the computer glitch that prevented anyone born after 1993 from being summoned for jury duty.
Cannon's defense team requested a change of venue after the shooting death of Shreveport police officer Chatéri Payne. The defense contended that Payne's death could likely inflame public opinion about the Cannon case. The judge agreed.
Once jurors are finally selected in the case, they will be transported to Caddo Parish and sequestered for the trial.
