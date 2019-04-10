Jaguars celebrate historic win against LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern University pitcher Eli Finney is only the third pitcher in the schools’ program to notch a career victory over LSU at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars huge win was aired on ESPN’s steaming platform ESPN Plus, this is Southern’s third victory against the Tigers in 56 tries. The last time Southern University beat LSU was at Alex Box back in 2005. The win at Lee-Hines Field will serve as the programs first home win against the Tigers.
“I told our guys, 'Let’s put ourselves in a position where we feel like these are game we suppose to win,” said head coach Kerrick Jackson, who has resurrected the Southern (18-15) baseball program in his second season at the helm. “Let’s celebrate the championships, let’s celebrate those types of wins and put ourselves in the mindset that these are expectations for us,” Southern head baseball coach Kerrick Jackson said.
The Jaguars stepped up to the plate early and scored four-runs in the first inning and would take a 5-0 lead after two innings. Starting pitcher Eli Finney pitched a seven inning game, leaving LSU batters baffled. Finney, would go on and have a no-hitter through six innings, allowed only one earned run and one hit while striking out seven Tigers.
“[Tonight’s game] was very exciting, but I want to just thank my teammates for getting the four-run lead to start,” said Finney, who is in his first season with Southern after transferring from Indian River Community College.
After allowing one baserunner in each of the first three innings, Finney retired LSU’s next ten batters in orders before walking Cade Beloso and yielding the no-hitter on CJ Willis double down the right field line. LSU managed to add one run on Brandt Broussard’s sacrifice fly but Finney punctuated his epic night, forcing Giovanni DiGiacomo to ground out to end the seventh inning.
Southern would provide Finney with additional run support in the bottom of the seventh inning. Javeyan Williams singled to right field and Tyler LaPorte laid down a bunt single to setup Ashanti Wheatley’s 2-RBI single to extend Southern’s lead to 7-1.
Whilhelm Allen would enter the game to shutout the Tigers in the eighth and then Connor Whalen would come in as the Jaguars closer in the ninth to allow only one run and pick up the final two outs of the game. This would send Jaguars fans into a frenzy.
“The [Southern] fans were amazing tonight,” Finney said.
The Jaguars will be back in action tonight as they host New Orleans at Lee-Hines Field at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.