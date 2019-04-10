FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat creeps in for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The entire region enjoyed another gorgeous spring day Wednesday and the First Alert Forecast has one more dry day on the way before we start to change it up.
Mainly clear skies in the morning Thursday will give way to slow, but steady increase in clouds for the afternoon. After a morning start near 60° for metro Baton Rouge, highs will climb into the mid 80s Thursday afternoon under a sun/cloud mix. It will be a breezy day too, and you’re likely to notice a modest increase in the humidity as the winds will be off the Gulf. Regardless, the day stays dry.
The Storm Team is calling for scattered rains Friday, with rain chances posted at about 30 percent or so. We can’t completely rule out a rumble of thunder Friday, but there’s certainly no threat for severe weather Friday and even where it does rain, the totals will be very modest.
The main weather highlight continues to be the threat for severe weather over the weekend as a storm system slides through the Lower Mississippi Valley.
The Storm Team continues to tweak the timing of the main event, focusing on Saturday evening, Saturday night, and early Sunday morning as the primary threat window. While we can’t say entirely dry Saturday until the evening hours, many neighborhoods will stay essentially rain free Saturday, at least through the early to mid-afternoon. And at this stage, all of our guidance has the stormy mess exiting the WAFB region by early to mid-morning Sunday.
Given the current timeline and fully recognizing that the timing of the main activity is likely to change from the current forecast, it’s still noteworthy that the weekend does not shape up to be a complete washout. However, severe weather and locally heavy rains remain a real threat during a 6 to 12-hour window from the latter half of Saturday into early Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday of next week (April 15 and 16) look dry, with another round of rain expected Wednesday.
