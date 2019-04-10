Finnegan named Central Region Gymnast of the Year

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senior LSU gymnast Sarah Finnegan has been named the Central Region Gymnast of the Year, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced.
Finnegan, is also the 2019 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year, earned the region’s top honor for the second-straight year. Finnegan has been a dominating force all-around the 2019 season and has set a school record for all-around wins with 13.
The LSU senior helped clinch the Tigers’ meet title with a perfect 10.0 score on floor. Finnegan has scored six perfect scores in her career with one bars, beam and floor this year.
The two-time SEC all-around champion, won the bars, beam and floor SEC titles in New Orleans. She tied Rheagan Courville and Sandra Smith for the most in a career with five. Finnegan set the school record for beam titles in a season with 11 and set the career record for beam titles with 25.
Finnegan and the rest of the third-ranked squad are preparing to travel to Forth Worth, Texas, to compete in the NCAA Championships April 19-20. The Tigers will compete in NCAA Semifinals I at noon CT on April 19 on ESPN2.
