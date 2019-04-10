EBRSO hosts Evening of Remembrance for families, loved ones of homicide victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted their annual Evening of Remembrance to remember victims of homicide in the community.
The event is for family and community members to come together to remember the lives lost in homicides. The ceremony was held Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church.
“It takes vision and action to combat crime and continue to fight for the rights of innocent victims of crime,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
The sheriff’s office says in 2018, their Crime Victims Services Division helped more than 175 victims, resulting in awards of more than $300,000 to pay for lost wages, medical expenses, funeral costs, and loss of support. EBRSO says so far in 2019, they’ve worked with more than 300 victims and helped 41 victims with funeral/burial expenses.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.