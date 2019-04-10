Companion Animal Alliance announces new director after lawsuit filed against former director

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After letting go its former executive director last fall, the Companion Animal Alliance named its new director and filed a lawsuit against the former director.
In an article from the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, CAABR board chair Christel Slaughter announced the new director during a Tuesday meeting with his staff.
Slaughter said Jillian Sergio will return to CAABR and become the next CAABR executive director. Sergio manages the Routt County Animal Shelter in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She previously served as the CAABR outreach team leader from 2015 to 2018.
The announcement came as the non profit organization is entangled in a lawsuit with former executive director Desiree Bender.
CAABR hired Bender in May 2018 and terminated her employment on October 18, 2018. The board asked Bender to resign for incompetence, lying to the board and inappropriate behavior, according to the business report.
According to the lawsuit filed March 27, Bender returned to the CAABR shelter on Progress Road and took without permission “numerous items” that belonged to CAABR. The issue is still under investigation, the lawsuit states.
Since her termination, Bender began harassing the animal shelter as well as CAABR veterinarian Sarah Hicks and CAABR director of operations Amanda Pumilia through social media accounts, according to the lawsuit. Included in the lawsuit were screenshots of some of these posts Bender created under a Facebook account named “Companion Animal Alliance: Shocking Truth Exposed.”
The lawsuit claims posts from these accounts contain “untrue, defamatory statements” toward the agency, Hicks and Pumilia. One of the posts appears to frame Hicks as “some sort of heartless cold-blooded killer of animals,” according to the lawsuit.
The change in leadership also comes after PETA and other animal welfare advocates allege the CAABR was “wholesaling animal” for profit.
Last fall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified CAABR that the animal shelter might need to obtain a Class B license in order to continue working with rescue groups. The license would likely be needed since CAABR participates in animal transports with organizations that receive payments for transported animals, according to the business report.
However, USDA ended up deciding that CAABR does not need the license.
