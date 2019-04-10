Baton Rouge, New Orleans ports to receive over $3 M in federal funding

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The ports of Baton Rouge and New Orleans is getting $3.1 million in federal funding to support a program that would put shipping containers on barged instead of roadways, according to a Wednesday announcement from congressman Garret Graves.
The ports’ Container on Barge Service between the Louisiana ports will be awarded the largest of the America’s Marine Highway projects grant.
“The Mississippi River is America’s global commerce super highway, and our state’s capabilities to move product up and down the lower river is a critical link in the nation’s export/import logistics chain,” said Graves. “Louisiana’s ports have historically handled bulk cargo like grains, coffee, steel, rubber and fuels. We are seeing surges in shipping containers at other ports around the United States, but not Louisiana. This service helps to put Louisiana’s ports in the game."
The grant is sponsored by the Port of New Orleans, and will help allow the ports to purchase vessels in hopes of increasing service viability.
Graves said in the release that as Louisiana’s chemical industry continues to grow, the demand for more inland transportation has increased.
The existing container on barge service currently moves approximately 16,800 FEUs (forty-foot equivalent unit)-between Memphis/Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.