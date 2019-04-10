Baton Rouge based Investar Bank hires team to lead expansion into Lake Charles

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investar Bank announced it hired a team to lead the Baton Rouge bank’s expansion into Lake Charles.
The bank said Kevin Lacy was hired as the new Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Market Manager and Senior Vice President. Lacy has worked in various commercial banking positions at Hancock Whitney Bank and is involved non-profit organizations in the Lake Charles area, according to Investar.
Lacy’s father, Steve Lacy, will assist his son with the Lake Charles expansion. He joins the Investar Bank team as the Business Development Officer and Senior Vice President for the Lake Charles market. Lacy retired nearly two years ago from Hancock Whitney Bank as Lake Charles’ City President. He specializes in working capital and capital expenditures financing and real estate lending.
Also joining Investar is Julie Prentice as a Commercial Banking Specialist to work alongside Kevin and Steve.
The team will be located in temporary office space and will conduct all banking business through the Bank’s existing branch in Lafayette until the necessary regulatory approvals can be obtained.
According to Investar, the team is expected to operate out of a new Investar Bank branch at 2089 Country Club Road in Lake Charles. Construction for the the full-service branch should begin within 60 days. The Lake Charles branch will serve to bridge Investar’s presence in the Houston, Texas area after Investar announced it acquired Mainland Bank in March 2019.
