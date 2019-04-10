Arrest warrant issued for attorney representing man accused in Zachary firefighter hit-and-run death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Attorneys representing Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr. landed in hot water Wednesday, March 10 when a judge accused the two of failing to provide an adequate defense for Franklin.
District Judge Beau Higginbotham issued a bench warrant for attorney Martin Regan for not appearing for a hearing to suppress statements Franklin made to police Wednesday after he’d already missed 3 other court dates.
Harry Ward who serves as co-counsel on the case was also fined $50 and held in contempt of court.
Higginbotham ultimately denied the motion, but not before taking shots at the two attorneys. He described the attorney’s actions as a “disgrace” and said it was “unacceptable” that the two were failing to do their job.
Lawton, a Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, was killed while undercover at a Walmart with another officer attempting to serve Franklin a felony drug-related warrant. He was pinned between the U-Haul truck and a grocery cart receptacle as Franklin attempted to flee. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
