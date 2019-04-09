WBRSO deputy fired after reportedly killing pedestrian while driving with suspended license

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APRIL 9
A spokesperson with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the deputy involved in a fatal pedestrian crash has been fired. It was determined Deputy Alberto Casco, 20, was driving with a suspended license at the time of the fatal wreck.
Casco was fired for violation of policy, the spokesperson said.
Deputy Casco reportedly did not reveal he had a ticket while he was going through the hiring process. When he didn’t take care of the ticket, his license was suspended. WBRSO says once Casco knew his license was suspended, he should have told a supervisor, but did not.
ORIGINAL STORY
An on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning while driving a work release van.
A pedestrian was killed in the crash. Authorities identified him as 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine.
According to officials, the deputy, identified as 20-year-old Alberto Casco of Brusly, was traveling to pick up a work release inmate southbound on LA 1 near Emily Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. when they struck Robertson, who was walking in the roadway.
A spokesperson for WBRSO says Casco was driving with a suspended license and will be issued a citation.
Officials say it is not uncommon for the vans to be moving at that time. The work release inmates work around the clock.
Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation. It is not clear who was at fault or if any charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.