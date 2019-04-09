Turn in old prescription drugs in Gonzales on April 27

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is hosting a Drug Take Back Day on April 27 to allow the public to prevent pill abuse and rid their homes of unwanted, and potentially dangerous, prescription drugs.
Sheriff Bobby Webre is encouraging people to bring their unwanted pills for disposal to the Gonzales Courthouse, located at 828 S Irma Blvd. on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It should be noted the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles. Only pills will be accepted.
OLOL Ascension will be on hand to provide free health screenings as well.
APSO says studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the medicine cabinet. This event aims to prevent that sort of drug abuse by getting unwanted or expired medicines out of the home in a safe way. It’s also advised that people not get rid of unwanted drugs by flushing them down the toilet or simply throwing them in the trash. Both can pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.