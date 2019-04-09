Suicidal thoughts and attempts by children nearly double

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The number of children and teens between the ages of 5 and 18-years-old who have thought about or have attempted suicide has nearly doubled between 2007 and 2015, according to a study released by JAMA Pediatrics.
In the study, researchers tracked the number of children under the age of 18 who received a suicidal ideation diagnosis or attempted suicide each year. The number increased from 580,000 in 2007 to 1.12 million in 2015.
In Baton Rouge, Erin Bradford, director of I Care, an organization that works toward suicide prevention in schools, said the numbers have stayed roughly the same.
"East Baton Rouge Parish is doing better than the state and which we're finding that we've done a lot of work and that we've worked to stay this way and we are hoping to build new initiatives to continue to decrease our rate,” Bradford said.
She says programs like I Care open a line of communication between educators and students to address any issues children are facing.
"We’ll work with those young people to help them through, to determine what the problem is first, then help them through what they’re going through,” she said.
She says educators are also taught to look for the signs someone may be thinking about suicide. She believes that’s the most effective tool to combating these issues.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there is help. You can reach the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
