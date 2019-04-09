Southern hosts LSU Tuesday night at Lee-Hines Field

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars will play host to No. 8 LSU Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field.
Southern is 17-15 overall this season and 10-2 in conference play. The Jags are currently in first place in the SWAC West.
SU lost two out of three games against Memphis over weekend.
The Tigers (23-10, 8-4), have won six of their last seven games and are tied for first in the SEC West with Arkansas and Ole Miss.
The hot hitting Jags lead the SWAC with a .305 team batting average.
Southern’s lineup is averaging 7.5 runs per game with 57 doubles, 23 triples and 19 home runs on the season.
SU’s Leading Hitters:
- Hunter David: .425 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 28 RBI
- Javeyan Williams: .404 batting average, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 27 RBI and 19 stolen bases
- Tyler LaPorte: .364 batting average, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 39 RBI and 16 stolen bases
- Johnny Johnson: . 352 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 12 RBI and 10 stolen bases
- Malik Blaise: .330 batting average, 9 doubles and 14 RBI
- Hudson Hampton: .326 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 home run and 14 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.9 runs per game and is batting .278 as a team with 51 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .359 batting average, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 19 RBI
- Zach Watson: .356 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 home runs and 24 RBI
- Chris Reid: .325 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 home run and 22 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .309 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 28 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .304 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 34 RBI
Pitching Matchup:
- (LSU) Landon Marceaux (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 18.2 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO) vs (SU) TBA
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 8, Perfect Game 8, D1 Baseball 9, Baseball America 12
- SU: Not ranked
Series Record:
- LSU leads the series 53-2
LSU’s weekend schedule:
- Friday: at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+)
- Saturday: at Missouri, 5 p.m. (SECN+)
- Sunday: at Missouri, 12 p.m. (SEC Network)
Southern’s schedule:
- Wednesday: UNO, 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Field
