Southern hosts LSU Tuesday night at Lee-Hines Field
By Kirk Michelet | April 9, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 10:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars will play host to No. 8 LSU Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field.

Southern is 17-15 overall this season and 10-2 in conference play. The Jags are currently in first place in the SWAC West.

SU lost two out of three games against Memphis over weekend.

The Tigers (23-10, 8-4), have won six of their last seven games and are tied for first in the SEC West with Arkansas and Ole Miss.

The hot hitting Jags lead the SWAC with a .305 team batting average.

Southern’s lineup is averaging 7.5 runs per game with 57 doubles, 23 triples and 19 home runs on the season.

SU’s Leading Hitters:

  • Hunter David: .425 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 28 RBI
  • Javeyan Williams: .404 batting average, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 27 RBI and 19 stolen bases
  • Tyler LaPorte: .364 batting average, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 39 RBI and 16 stolen bases
  • Johnny Johnson: . 352 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 12 RBI and 10 stolen bases
  • Malik Blaise: .330 batting average, 9 doubles and 14 RBI
  • Hudson Hampton: .326 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 home run and 14 RBI

LSU is scoring 6.9 runs per game and is batting .278 as a team with 51 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs.

LSU’s Top Hitters:

  • Josh Smith: .359 batting average, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 19 RBI
  • Zach Watson: .356 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 home runs and 24 RBI
  • Chris Reid: .325 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 home run and 22 RBI
  • Daniel Cabrera: .309 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 28 RBI
  • Antoine Duplantis: .304 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 34 RBI

Pitching Matchup:

  • (LSU) Landon Marceaux (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 18.2 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO) vs (SU) TBA

Rankings:

  • LSU: Collegiate Baseball 8, Perfect Game 8, D1 Baseball 9, Baseball America 12
  • SU: Not ranked

Series Record:

  • LSU leads the series 53-2

LSU’s weekend schedule:

  • Friday: at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+)
  • Saturday: at Missouri, 5 p.m. (SECN+)
  • Sunday: at Missouri, 12 p.m. (SEC Network)

Southern’s schedule:

  • Wednesday: UNO, 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Field

