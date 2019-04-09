1 severely injured after motorcycle wreck on I-12

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a wreck on I-12 Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle.
The wreck happened on I-12 west near Sherwood Forest Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.
Sources say one patient was transported to the hospital.
Lanes were closed on I-12 for a period of time while crews worked the scene.
According to BRPD, the traffic homicide unit responded just after 9 a.m.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
