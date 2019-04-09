Pimiento Cheese, Bacon, and Roasted Red Pepper Finger Sandwiches

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 40 finger sandwiches
Comment: Each year at the Masters Golf Tournament, spectators enjoy many of the same, traditional foods that have been served at Augusta National for decades. One of the most famous foods is the pimiento cheese sandwiches. Here is my version that includes bacon and roasted red peppers! Serve as finger sandwiches or with chips and crackers for a delicious appetizer.
Ingredients for Pimiento Cheese:
1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimientos
¼ cup cream cheese
8 ounces extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
8 ounces red rind cheese or mild American cheese, grated
2 cloves fresh garlic, peeled and chopped
1½ tbsps Worcestershire sauce
½ tbsp salt
½ tbsp dry mustard
½ cup beer, not “lite”
1 cup heavy-duty mayonnaise
salt and ground black pepper to taste
hot sauce to taste
Method for Pimiento Cheese:
Using a food processor, blend all ingredients. Set aside and chill.
Ingredients for Finger Sandwiches:
pimiento cheese (see recipe above)
6 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
2 whole red bell peppers
1 loaf white sandwich bread
¼ cup minced celery
3 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
2 tbsps minced parsley
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method for Finger Sandwiches:
To roast peppers, place whole peppers directly over the open flame or under the broiler of your stove, turning frequently. Broil on all sides until skin blisters and blackens. Remove peppers from flame and place into a brown paper bag for 10–15 minutes.
Peel blistered skin from each pepper under cold running water. Stem and seed peeled peppers. Mince peppers then set aside.
In a large bowl, mix pimiento cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, celery, eggs, green onions, and parsley. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and hot sauce, stirring to combine well. Set mixture aside.
Working on a clean cutting board, trim crust off bread slices. Spread mixture onto bread, then close with a second slice of bread, sandwich-style. Cut into various shapes and transfer to a serving platter. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
