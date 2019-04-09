Man sentenced to jail time after 3rd DWI

GRAMERCY, LA (WAFB) - A Lutcher man has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to DWI 3rd offense.
Back on Dec. 10, 2018, Thomas North, 40, pleaded guilty. After entering his guilty plea, his sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation.
Officials with the 23rd Judicial District Court say on May 12, 2018, an officer with the Gramercy Police Department detected a vehicle via radar going 62 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer pulled the vehicle over and detected the smell of alcohol coming off the driver, who was identified as North.
North was also staggering and showing obvious signs of drunkenness. He was given the chance to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, but refused. North was then arrested and taken to the St. James Parish Detention Center, where we was given the chance to submit to a chemical breath test, which he also refused. North was booked accordingly.
North appeared before Judge Jessie LeBlanc on April 8, 2019 and was sentenced to five years with credit for time served. At least one year of sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
