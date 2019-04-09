Denham Springs man dies in motorcycle wreck on I-12

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on I-12 earlier that morning, according to the Baton Rouge police Department.
Police identified the man as 51-year-old Ronnie Trahan.
Emergency officials responded to a wreck on I-12 Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle. The wreck happened on I-12 west near Sherwood Forest Boulevard just before 9 a.m. According to BRPD, the traffic homicide unit responded just after 9 a.m.
Sources say Trahan lost control of his 2005 Honda motorcycle after he hit a piece of lumber on the shoulder of the interstate.
Trahan was transported was to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Lanes were closed on I-12 for a period of time while crews worked the scene.
Police have not determined whether drugs or alcohol is a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.