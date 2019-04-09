Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy during police chase sentenced on drug charges from similar incident

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The man accused of running over a 12-year-old boy and killing him while fleeing from police has been sentenced on numerous drug charges stemming from a very similar police chase.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Joshual Hilton, 33, has been sentenced to 32 years in federal prison following convictions after a three-day trial, which took place in June of 2018, for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and promethazine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Hilton was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence is served. He was also ordered to surrender all firearms.
Evidence presented at the trial showed Hilton sold marijuana to someone at his home in September of 2016. After that, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant for his home. Before the search, officers placed Hilton’s home under surveillance and reported seeing Hilton leave his home in a vehicle to meet with several people in the Sherwood Forest area and engage in what appeared to be drug transactions from his vehicle.
The DOJ goes on to say Hilton was seen returning to his home and going into his house, only to leave again a short time later. A marked unit tried to pull Hilton over, but Hilton refused to stop and led police on a high speed chase, exceeding 100 mph at some points, running stop signs and passing vehicles on the shoulder as he fled. The DOJ says Hilton was seen throwing things out of his window while fleeing. Those items were later recovered and turned out to be bottles of liquid promethazine.
After the chase, Hilton abandoned his vehicle at a dead end street and fled on foot, but was later caught.
Officers went back to Hilton’s house and found:
- 1,948 g of methamphetamine
- 5+ lbs of marijuana
- 22 bottles of liquid promethazine
- Digital scale
- $42,877 in drug proceeds
- Loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol and magazine
“The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is proud of the partnership we have with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and appreciate their commitment to prosecute these cases on the federal level,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We look forward to continuing working together to combat the drugs that plague our community.”
In a very similar incident in May of 2017, Hilton fled from police and during that chase, reportedly struck and killed Sammy Lee, 12.
In that case, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says no decision has been made yet on whether or not to pursue a manslaughter charge against Hilton for Lee’s death. Also, no decision has yet been made about indicting Hilton for attempted murder of a police officer after Hilton reportedly tried to run over an officer during that same chase.
