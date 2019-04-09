Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy during police chase sentenced on drug charges from similar incident

The DOJ goes on to say Hilton was seen returning to his home and going into his house, only to leave again a short time later. A marked unit tried to pull Hilton over, but Hilton refused to stop and led police on a high speed chase, exceeding 100 mph at some points, running stop signs and passing vehicles on the shoulder as he fled. The DOJ says Hilton was seen throwing things out of his window while fleeing. Those items were later recovered and turned out to be bottles of liquid promethazine.