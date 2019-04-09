LSU student-athletes named Jesse Owens Student Award winners

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU student-athletes Skylar Mays and Sydney Mukes have been honored by LSU’s Black Faculty and Staff Caucus at their annual awards presentation.
Mays, who just wrapped up his third year with the basketball team, and Mukes who has also earned her three letters with the volleyball team, have been named the winners of Jesse Owens Student Award for the highest GPA by undergraduate student-athletes.
This award goes to junior or senior student-athlete with the highest grade point average, most hours earned at LSU, and not a recipient of another special award.
The award is named in honor of trailblazer and track athlete Jesse Owens, who attended the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Owens would win multiple gold medals during Adolf Hitler’s reign in Germany.
Mays, a kinesiology pre-med major, was named a second-team COSIDA Academic All-America and currently has a 4.008 GPA. Mukes has a 3.797 GPA and is studying human resource education. Mays was also honored with the award last year and this is the second year a volleyball has had a honoree as Milan Stokes won last year.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.