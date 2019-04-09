LDVA hosts ’KIDD Keynotes: Sexual Assault Awareness Month'

By Liz Koh | April 9, 2019 at 4:21 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 4:21 AM

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with the USS Kidd (DD-661) and various local organizations to present KIDD Keynotes: Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

This free community conversation will involve a panel discussion by subject matter experts working in the fields of sexual assault and military sexual assault. Join us for this important discussion.

(Source: Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)
  • Where: USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 South River Road, Baton Rouge
  • When: Monday, April 15th
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

