Lafayette’s Pizza Artista to open first Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lafayette’s Pizza Artista is opening up its first Baton Rouge late this year.
The pizza concept will move into a 2,700 square feet space in the same block as the new Sprouts grocery store on Rouzan Square Avenue.
The restaurant offers gourmet and create-your-own style pizzas as well as deli sandwiches, salads and wings.
The Baton Rouge location will feature a self-pour beer and wine tap wall. Pizza Artista opened its first restaurant in Lafayette in 2015 and has since expanded to open a restaurant in Broussard and Lake Charles.
