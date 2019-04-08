Gunmen carjack father of New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen was carjacked in New Orleans East on Sunday, according to Nguyen and an initial police report.
Nguyen spoke about the incident during a Facebook Live post on Sunday night.
“Today, it actually hit home for me. My father was actually held at gunpoint at two o’clock after leaving his friends house on Dwyer,” Nguyen said. ““Thank God my father survived with no injury, just some soreness because they grabbed him by his neck.”
The NOPD’s major offense log released on Monday morning stated police were called to a carjacking around 2:12 p.m. on Sunday in the 13900 blk. Of Dwyer Rd.
A 66-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when two unknown gunmen approached it.
Nguyen referred to the alleged armed robbers as “kids,” although the police report does not specify the ages of the perpetrators.
One of the gunmen grabbed Nguyen’s father by the neck and threw him to the ground, according to the councilwoman. The unknown males drove away in the vehicle.
Police recovered the car later.
Nguyen said her father’s birthday is Monday. The birth date of the victim was April 8, according to the police report.
“I am always about helping our young people, but it is to the point where community members or citizens are being held hostage and nobody should be held hostage in their own neighborhood,” the councilwoman said in her Facebook post.
She said her father is “fine” and she is “grateful” the carjacking did not end violently.
Nguyen said she will bring the criminal justice system together and work through the city council to help fix juvenile crime in New Orleans.
