FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returning for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday has been a true spring beauty and the First Alert Forecast has another great looking spring day on tap for Wednesday.
Expect mainly clear skies through Tuesday evening and overnight as temperatures slip down through the 60s. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 50s to around 60° under mainly clear skies. Sunshine rules the day Wednesday, with highs getting into the mid 80s. It could be breezy at times during the afternoon, but certainly nothing to complain about.
The First Alert Forecast Thursday calls for partly cloudy skies with another day in the low to mid 80s. Unfortunately, rain returns just as we head into the Baton Rouge Blues Fest weekend.
The Storm Team is calling for scattered rains Friday, with storms likely Saturday and into Sunday, prompting a potential pairing of back to back First Alert Action Days for the weekend. Timing of the weekend rains is still in the “juggling phase,” but the current prognosis does not look good for Saturday. With a little luck, most of the rain should be ending by or before midday Sunday, allowing us to salvage Sunday afternoon and evening.
In addition to a possible severe storm threat over the weekend, rain totals are likely to run from 2” to 3” across much of the WAFB area, with higher totals possible, especially closer to the LA/MS state line.
The forecast for Monday, April 15 (Tax Day) is a dry one, but the extended outlook from the Storm Team has rain returning for much of the remainder of next week.
