Fire Chief: At least 5 homes damaged in severe weather in St. Amant

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - There was no confirmed tornado in St. Amant Sunday evening, but some strong winds damaged several homes.
There are a lot of trees down all over the area with four houses and a mobile home damaged.
“We’re lucky to be alive, you know,” said Brandon Rogers.
Rogers was inside his mobile home on Sunday, April 7 eating dinner.
″Rain picked up and then the wind picked up on us. It sounded like a freight train, like they say, and we open the front door and the front porch look like it was about to take off," Rogers said. ″The tree split from up there. It landed right there. You can see the dragon mark where the wind, it just pushed it up against the house."
The tree took out the porch and buried his lawnmower beneath it.
″This boat trailer, it was on the other side of this tree right here and the boat was on it, but the wind just flipped it over off the trailer. We lucked up to just have the damage on the outside and us be fine on the inside," Rogers said.
Across the street from him are the Gautreaus, where the street and stop signs were no match for the wind. Boyd Gautreau says a piece of tin hit his truck and his boat was pushed by the wind.
″It blew my boat through my post and into the wall back there, so I got a post in the back of my bass boat right now," Gautreau said.
He also described what it was like being inside his home with a pressure change.
″It was crazy," he said. “Like the pressure inside of the house got so high. I thought the windshield would blow out and I told her that we need to hurry up and get in the bedroom and there literally was a 15 mile an hour breeze going through our house and nothing was open. It was wicked.”
The winds ripped the shingles off the roof of another house. Inside was an elderly woman who relies fully on an oxygen ventilator. St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc says it’s the first home they responded to Sunday night.
″It knocked every single post from underneath her carport and firefighters were able to take hydraulic tools and hijack her entire carport back up and put her, all her posts right back up back in place where they were before the collapse happened," said LeBlanc.
Amazingly, no one was injured in Sunday night’s storms. Now, it’s just a matter of picking up all the debris.
″We can fix all the material stuff. You just can’t replace people," said LeBlanc.
