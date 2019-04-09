EBRSO hosting Evening of Remembrance for families, loved ones of homicide victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Evening of Remembrance to remember victims of homicide in the community.
The event is for family and community members to come together to remember the lives lost in homicides. The ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church, located at 3765 N Acadian Thruway.
The sheriff’s office says the event is not recommended for young children.
For more information, call Crime Victim Services at 225-239-7850.
