City leaders say lawsuit is possible after taxpayers had to cover outstanding Flambeau Fest bill

Court records reveal the case against Addison was settled without him admitting fault, but the National Credit Union Administration Board handed down a cease and desist order and issued a federal lifetime ban, ordering that he never work for or be involved in any leadership role with a federally insured credit union. The settlement was signed on August 21, 2014. According to Addison’s LinkedIn account, that was just five months before he and Miller joined forces at PI Entertainment with the goal of bringing country music to south Louisiana.