CAPTURED: Fugitive on run from Baton Rouge caught in South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A fugitive from Baton Rouge wanted for punching and kicking deputies was arrested in South Carolina.
Quentin Bourque, 36, was wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegedly punching and kicking deputies during an arrest in October of 2018.
Investigators said deputies found a stolen gun in Bourque’s backpack on Beaver Drive on Aug. 31, 2018. When the deputies tried to detain Bourque, he started kicking and punching them.
According to reports, deputies tried to “taze” Bourque twice, but he was able to get away and run off.
On April 4, 2019, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina stopped Bourque and a passenger, Leona Gooding, for making a turn without using a turn signal.
According to the arrest report, after being ordered to step out of the vehicle, Bourque shoved a deputy and a foot chase ensued. Deputies attempted to “taze” Bourque three different times with no effect.
He was eventually detained and taken into custody.
Gooding has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bourque has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, assault on an officer while resisting arrest, and deputies in Dorchester County say there will be weapons charges.
Officials in EBR say Bourque will face charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and battery of a police officer for the October 2018 incident.
Bourque and Gooding being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.