Apricot Lane boutique franchise opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One of the latest shops to open up in the Perkins Rowe shopping district is the Apricot Lane boutique franchise.
Franchise owner Peggy Dugas opened the store with her daughter March 29 at the location next to Z Gallerie. Dugas first opened a store in Houma eight years ago before she began preparing to open the Baton Rouge location.
The boutique provides women’s fashion at affordable prices caters to the local community’s taste.
Apricot Lane is a California based company that provides boutique franchises and has over 75 location in the United States.
