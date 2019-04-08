Wireless chargers recalled due to burn hazard

(KPLC) - Around 4,800 Matco Tools Wireless Chargers have been recalled by Professional Tool Products due to burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says the wireless chargers can overheat, posing a burn hazard. The company has received six reports of the chargers overheating, including two reports of burns to consumers’ fingers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return them to the place of purchase for either a full refund or Matco Tools store credit of equal value, CPSC says. These products were sold nationwide.
