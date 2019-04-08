Widespread Panic added to May 2 Jazz Fest lineup after Fleetwood Mac cancellation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Widespread Panic has just been added to the Jazz Fest May 2 music lineup, Festival organizers announced Monday (April 8).
Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac postponed four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2.
Ticketholders for May 2 will receive a notice from Ticketmaster to exercise their option to use their tickets on any day of the second weekend of Jazz Fest or to receive a full refund.
Admission for May 2 at Jazz Fest will no longer be day-specific. Second weekend general admission tickets will now be valid for any one day of the weekend, including May 2.
Additional details are available at the Festival website.
In addition to Widespread Panic, May 2 will feature Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Regina Carter’s Southern Comfort," along with an incomparable roster of Louisiana’s finest artists.
Widespread Panic, considered by many as a jam band, last played Jazz Fest in 2015.
