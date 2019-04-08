Tips for taxpayers filing near deadline to avoid common mistakes

Do a ‘Paycheck Checkup.’ The IRS recommends that everyone do a paycheck checkup early in 2019. It is especially important for anyone with a tax bill when they file their return, but it’s also important for anyone whose refund is larger or smaller than expected. By changing withholding now, taxpayers can get the refund they want next year. For those who owe, boosting tax withholding early in 2019 is the best way to head off a tax bill a year from now. In addition, taxpayers should always check their withholding when a major life event occurs or when their income changes.