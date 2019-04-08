State troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, LA (WAFB) - State Police are investigating an alleged homicide and attempted murder after a suspect shot at first responders on Sunday, April 7.
Sometime after 5:30 p.m., troopers assisted Ville Platte officers in bringing a shooting suspect into custody in the 700 block of Wilson St.
Troopers say a shootout between responders and the suspect went on for several hours. The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 p.m.
No officers were injured during the shooting, however one woman was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital for injuries, Ville Platte Police told KFLY.
More information will be released as it become available.
