National restaurant industry projected to add 1.6M jobs by 2029, report says

A report from the National Restaurant Association projects 1.6 million jobs will be added to the restaurant industry and bring in $863 billion by 2029.
The findings come from the NRA’s 2019 State of the Restaurant Industry Report, which examines the factors that shape the restaurant industry. These factors can include the economy, workforce, technology, menu trends and, of course, food.
One of the key findings was that about half of restaurant operators in the U.S. rate their business as stronger than two years ago. Operators, however, are aware of the pressures of competition, rising labor costs and a tighter labor market that impact business performance and revenue.
Another finding is the growing demand for off-premises delivery options. The report said 38 percent of U.S. adults are more likely to choose food delivery options food compared to two years ago.
Investing in technology is another trend for restaurant operator. The report noted some of these investments include online or app ordering and mobile payment.
Job growth remain positive in the restaurant industry, according to the report. Between 2010 and 2017, the number of restaurant jobs in this income range jumped 71 percent. In comparison, the total number of jobs in the economy with incomes in this range rose just 21 percent.
