LSU’s Smith named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU shortstop Josh Smith has been named this week's SEC Player of the Week, announced by the league on Monday.
Smith went 6-for-12 (.500) from the plate against Texas A&M, including two home runs, a double and three RBI.
The Catholic High School product also scored four runs helping the Tigers win the weekend series against the Aggies.
Other SEC award winners:
- Co-Pitchers of the Week: Sam Finnerty (Alabama) and Tony Locey (Georgia)
- Freshman of the Week: Doug Nikhazy (Ole Miss)
