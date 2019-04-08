LSU Baseball: April 8 National Polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers are 23-10 overall and 8-4 in SEC play after winning four of five games last week, including an SEC series win against Texas A&M.
LSU finished the week with a 4-1 record:
- Grambling State 9-0, W
- South Alabama: 2-0, W
- Texas A&M: 2-1, W
- Texas A&M: 6-4, L
- Texas A&M: 9-3, W
Here's a look at this week's baseball polls:
Perfect Game: LSU No. 8 (up from 16)
- SEC: Georgia (2), Mississippi State (5), Vanderbilt (7), Ole Miss (10), Arkansas (11), Texas A&M (13), Auburn (18)
Baseball America: LSU No. 12 (up from 15)
- SEC: Georgia (3), Mississippi State (5), Vanderbilt (6), Arkansas (8), Texas A&M (14), Ole Miss (15), Auburn (22)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 9 (up from 13)
- SEC: Georgia (2), Mississippi State (6), Vanderbilt (7), Texas A&M (10), Ole Miss (11), Arkansas (12), Auburn (22)
This week’s schedule:
- Tuesday: at Southern, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Friday: at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+)
- Saturday: at Missouri, 5 p.m. (SECN+)
- Sunday: at Missouri, 12 p.m. (SEC Network)
