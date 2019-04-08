Louisiana research foundation to construct innovative biomedical research complex

SHREVEPORT, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana is getting an innovative biomedical research complex that’ll provide advanced techniques and more jobs near the end of 2020.
The new Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy facility, or CMIT, has existed since 1995, but the next-generation facility will consolidate the center’s activities under one roof with new technology.
Governor John Bel Edwards and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and BRF President and CEO Dr. John George broke ground on the expansion for the Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy in Shreveport.
The $14.2 million expansion will focus on diagnosis and therapy for chronic diseases, such as cancer, neurological diseases (Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s) and endocrine abnormalities. New medical equipment will enable CMIT physicians and scientists to collaborate on developing radioisotopes that diagnose, treat and manage the diseases more effectively.
BRF, formerly the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, operates six business enterprises focused on healthcare, technology and innovation.
The project will create 25 new direct jobs while retaining 18 existing CMIT jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development (LED). The new direct jobs will provide an average annual salary of $60,000.
LED estimates the project will result in six new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 30 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
The state offered BRF a $1 million performance-based grant in order to secure the project. The grant will be paid in four annual installments of $250,000 and offset the costs of medical equipment and building expenses associated with the project.
The new facility adjacent to BRF headquarters in the InterTech Science Park will consolidate CMIT operations under one roof in the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor.
