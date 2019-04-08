Governor talks optimistic future for La. as session kicks off

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards told lawmakers the State of Louisiana is “strong” during his address Monday, which kicked off the regular legislative session.
Edwards painted an optimistic picture for Louisiana, chiefly touting the sales tax compromise the legislature passed during the final 2018 special session that stabilized the state’s budget through 2025.
“Together, through partnership rather than partisanship, we restored fiscal stability and responsibility and put an end to the greatest budget crisis in our state’s history,” Edwards said. "There is no challenge too great for us to overcome if we work together in good faith, and we have proven that to each other time and time again.”
More than 900 bills were pre-filed before lawmakers convened, including two competing budgets that will be the centerpiece for debate until session adjourns on June 6.
For the first time in almost a decade, lawmakers will not have to raise taxes or make cuts to stave off a severe budget shortfall.
“Funding for higher education is stable, TOPS is fully funded, and healthcare services are not on the chopping block,” Edwards said. “I am more optimistic and bullish on the future of Louisiana than I have ever been, and how can I not be?”
But a new battle is brewing inside the state capitol because House Republicans have blocked the legislature from recognizing surplus tax revenue the state expects to collect. They say they want to wait before they agree on a number so economists have more data to make a more accurate projection.
The state cannot budget money that is not recognized by the Revenue Estimating Conference (REC). The state’s chief economists have insisted for months that Louisiana will collect between $90 and $150 million more in income taxes in 2019, but the REC has not recognized any revenue since June of 2018.
“It’ll slow the process down, but it won’t come to a screeching halt. It’s part of the process,” said House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie. "Some people will get dramatic as they always do, but in the end, cooler heads prevail.”
The drama could be compounded by the looming election cycle. Both Republicans who are challenging Edwards for his seat watched the speech at the capitol.
“I am a big fan of bipartisanship, if it’s a fair discussion,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham said of Edwards’ repeated calls for lawmakers to build on the good will and momentum established by compromise during 2018’s final special session. “Unfortunately, this governor has not allowed that to happen.”
Abraham called the state of the state “very poor," and criticized the governor for touting compromise without mentioning the higher taxes that came with it.
Lawmakers agreed to extend 4.45 percent of the state’s temporary sales tax in 2018 through 2025, shirking an earlier promise to replace the sales tax revenue by executing tax reform in 2017.
