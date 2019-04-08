Free kidney screening coming to Baker

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL) is hosting a free kidney screening to help identify people at risk for kidney disease and encourage them to seek further medical evaluation from their doctor.
The Pam Sanchez Memorial “Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy” screening will be held Saturday, April 27 at Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 16443 Plank Rd., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Screenings include tests for blood pressure, weight, BMI, urinalysis, and a blood draw. Those who attend will also be able to talk to a doctor on site about their test results and risk factors. Participants must be 18 or older.
Light refreshments will be served.
To schedule an appointment for a screening, call 504-861-4500. No fasting is required before the screening.
