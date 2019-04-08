Fleetwood Mac cancels tour, including Jazz Fest gig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fleetwood Mac has canceled their appearance at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as Stevie Nicks recovers from the flu.
The band recently replaced the Rolling Stones as Jazz Fest headliners after Mick Jagger had heart surgery.
Fleetwood Mac was scheduled to play on May 2.
Organizers made the announcement Monday morning. The band is canceling its entire North American tour.
A Jazz Fest tweet told ticket holders to, “Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.”
“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band said in a statement to Rolling Stone.
Jagger is resting after heart surgery. A spokesman for the Rolling Stones said he is expected to make a full recovery.
The rocker sent out a message to his fans on Twitter apologizing for the postponement. In his tweet he said, “I really hate letting you down like this. I am devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”
When Fleetwood Mac was announced as a replacement, Nicks said she could not wait to get back to New Orleans. The band performed at Jazz Fest in 2013.
