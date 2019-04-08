FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Couple of thunderstorms expected Monday evening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Most of the WAFB area stayed dry through the day Monday, and many of us were able to enjoy a breezy day with lots of sunshine. However, some showers and a few storms could deliver a little rain Monday evening to some WAFB neighborhoods. We don’t anticipate any severe weather with Monday’s rounds of rain, but the Storm Team can’t rule out one or two thunderstorms before it all comes to an end later in the night.
Plan for partly cloudy skies for Tuesday’s daybreak, with temperatures around 60° to the lower 60s for the Red Stick. Skies will be clearing through the day, becoming mainly sunny for the afternoon. It will be breezy and less humid too, making for a wonderful Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. The forecast calls for a mostly sunny Wednesday and a partly cloudy Thursday, with highs for both days in the low to mid 80s. A weak cool front will bring a few showers to the area Friday morning, but the majority of the area will remain dry through the day although under mostly cloudy skies.
Unfortunately, the outlook into the upcoming weekend is a wet one, with rain likely for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to comment on specifics regarding severe weather for the upcoming weekend, but strong to severe storms certainly could be in the mix. In addition, the NWS Storm Prediction Center is already looking at rain totals of as much as 2” to 4” over the weekend.
Stay with the WAFB Storm Team this week as we continue to refine and focus the weekend forecast.
