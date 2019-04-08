FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Couple of thunderstorms expected Monday evening

Plan for partly cloudy skies for Tuesday’s daybreak, with temperatures around 60° to the lower 60s for the Red Stick. Skies will be clearing through the day, becoming mainly sunny for the afternoon. It will be breezy and less humid too, making for a wonderful Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. The forecast calls for a mostly sunny Wednesday and a partly cloudy Thursday, with highs for both days in the low to mid 80s. A weak cool front will bring a few showers to the area Friday morning, but the majority of the area will remain dry through the day although under mostly cloudy skies.