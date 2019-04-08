Construction to start for first building of ‘Pecue Park’ development in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Construction is set to begin for the first building of an upscale mixed-use development called Pecue Park.
The development, located near the Perkins Road and Pecue Lane intersection, is located on four lots where up to 60,000 square feet can be rezoned for commercial use, according to the property’s owner Don Oster, president of Friedrichs Square Investments.
Permits were submitted Monday for developers to start building a two-story building, which would be used for business and medical offices. Construction is planned to start later this week, Oster said.
Salco Construction, based in Baton Rouge, is the construction contractor.
The construction of the 14,474 square foot building will cost $1.2 million, and Oster said its construction should be complete by the end of 2019.
Oster said there are tentative plans to build a total of six buildings on the property. He said the development will bring in upscale businesses to the area and is in a prime spot as the state plans to build an interchange at Pecue Lane.
Oster acquired the first of the four properties three years ago, after working with five nearby Home Owners Association to rezone the property from residential to commercial. He said the HOAs placed over 50 restrictions in order to green light the project. One of these restrictions includes not building businesses that have a drive-thru.
