BRPD officers restoring old basketball hoops to give to kids

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When Deena Weissberg was at her boyfriend’s house a couple of weeks ago, she got an idea.
“I noticed this actual, this exact hoop and realized the owners of it, their kids were older than me and that hoop hadn’t been used in a long time,” Weissberg said.
What Weissberg, a Marine turned police officer, saw was more than just a pile of rusted out metal that used to be a basketball goal; it was the opportunity to give back.
“It wouldn’t take a whole lot to clean it up and make it as close to as good as new again and re-purpose them to give to needy kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have access to something like this,” she said.
Weissberg says it was more than just an opportunity give kids a place to shoot hoops, but that it was also a chance to show that cops are people who need not be feared.
“We need a way to kind of get people to know who we are and what we’re trying to do, and that perception is not reality, and it’s going to take things like this to get that message out there and it’s worth doing," she said.
Weissberg and a team of officers paired with the Baton Rouge Police Union to make her vision a reality.
“Everyone knows activity, less stress, so why not encourage a police officer who’s in the neighborhood to come out and play basketball with the kids he knows?” said Kyle Callihan, an officer with BRPD’s Community Police Division. “They trust him, he trusts them, and builds those bonds and relationships, so if information needs to be shared, there’s already an open line of communication.”
Weissberg says the team already has a list of about 12 basketball goals and will be working to pick them up and fix them in order to give them away. In the meantime, she hopes the idea will catch on with surrounding departments.
“It’s so simple and there’s no downside,” Weissberg said. “We’re helping people get rid of something they don’t want and do a good thing while kind of showing a different side to police officers.”
She says they will need other donations besides the goals, including backboards, nets, and basketballs. If you can donate, Weissberg urges you to reach out through the Back the Blue of Baton Rouge Facebook page.
