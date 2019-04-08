BILL WATCH 2019: What’s what during the 2019 Louisiana Legislative Regular Session

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana’s lawmakers return to the capitol Monday, April 8 as their annual regular legislative session gets underway.
With more than 800 bills filed ahead of the session, lawmakers are set to spar over taxes, pay raises for teachers, abortion, the death penalty, gender rights, marijuana, and milk before the June 6 deadline.
"In an election year law makers generally don’t do more than they have to and the governor is not likely to get out on a limb either, but we know he’s at odds on some major issues with the legislature, he has been for three years and he says he’s coming back for one more try we’ll see how it goes.
