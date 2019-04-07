2 transported to trauma centers after truck accident in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle accident on Hwy 603 around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford truck had 3 passengers in it, traveling northbound before it veered off the right side of the road.
The truck hit 2 trees, ejecting 2 of the passengers.
The driver and rear passenger were both transported to a Gulfport hospital first, then transported to level 1 trauma centers with major injuries. One of the injured was taken to USA in Mobile, AL and the other was taken to University Hospital in New Orleans, LA.
A representative with AMR clarified the two were not life-flighted to the trauma centers because the helicopters could not fly due to the fog in the area this morning.
The front passenger had minor injuries.
The driver of the truck was a man, and the passengers were both women. But, it is unknown the identity of the people involved.
None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more updates as new details become available.
