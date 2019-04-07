Southern baseball drops weekend series to Memphis

Information provided by Southern University Athletics
MEMPHIS, TN - Southern University baseball gave the University of Memphis all the Tigers could handle before dropping two games during Saturday’s doubleheader to yield the series 2-1 at Fed Ex Park.
In all, the University of Memphis needed 12 innings and nearly five hours to fight off the surging Jaguars, 14-12, in Game One before routing Southern, 10-1, in the rubber match to take the series.
One day after Southern limited the Tigers to one run on seven hits in Friday’s series opener, Memphis responded by scoring 24 runs on 24 hits but struggled to put away the Jaguars in marathon outing in Game One.
Southern rallied from a disastrous second inning when Memphis scored six runs to break open the 2-2 tie. The Jaguars entered the fifth inning trailing the Tigers, 9-4, when Johnny Johnson posted a lead-off single to jump start SU’s rally. Malik Blaise and Ashanti Wheatley reached on singles before Bobby Johnson hit into a Memphis double play.
Javeyan Williams worked a full count, then uncorked a deep shot over the right center field wall for his only hit - a grand slam - of the game. Williams finished with five RBI and Southern continued to battle the Tigers, scoring three more runs over the next two innings to force bonus baseball.
Memphis picked up the series-tying win in the 12th inning when Hunter Goodman produced a two-RBI walk-off homer.
Down but not out, Southern jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the rubber match but Memphis scored five runs in the fourth and the eighth innings when the game would be eventually called final.
Southern returns to Baton Rouge for Tuesday’s “Battle on the Bluff” against crosstown neighbor, LSU, at Lee-Hines Field at 6:33 p.m. After tangling with the Tigers, Southern resumes SWAC play with a road date at Arkansas-Pine Bluff April 12-14.