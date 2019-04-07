Security guard injured during shooting at Waffle House

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a Waffle House security guard was injured during a shootout with a suspected robber.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the Waffle House in the 11000 block of North I-10 Service Road around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. When the suspect made eye contact with the security guard he began shooting at him. The security guard returned fire but was struck once in the lower right arm.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the restaurant in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
