NOPD: Victim carjacked after offering man a ride to bus stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police arrested a man accused of carjacking a person he asked to give him a ride early Sunday morning.
The victim told police the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Eugene Weather, knocked on the door of his home on Broadway Street just after 3 a.m. and asked if he could give him a ride to the Seventh Ward. The victim told him no and Weather left.
About 20 minutes later, Weather returned and asked for a ride again. This time the victim agreed but told Weather he would only drive him to the bus stop.
When the vehicle stopped at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard, Weather allegedly punched the victim in the face and told him to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s 2016 black Chrysler 200.
Police later arrested Weather without the victim’s vehicle.
