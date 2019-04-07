Glow Ride for Autism kicks off Sunday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Calling anyone with a bicycle! You could join a huge group of fellow bikers for a fun ride tonight--and it’s all for a good cause.
The Glow Ride for Autism kicks off at 4 p.m. Sunday at the School of Nursing at Southern University. The Meaning Autistic Resources for Kids, or MARK, organization is putting on the event.
There is a $10 registration fee if you bring your own bike, or you can rent a bike with lights for $10. You can register online.
For more information on the event or organization, go to https://succeedwithmark.org/
